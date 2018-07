IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Pre-Exam Training Call Letter for Officer Scale 1& Office Assistant out at ibps.in, Download Now!

IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Pre-Exam Training Call Letter for Officer Scale 1& Office Assistant has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website -ibps.in. The examination for Officer Scale 1& Office Assistant is scheduled to be conducted in August 2018 for which Pre-Exam training is being imparted to reserved category candidates. Eligible candidates can download the Call Letter for the recruitment exam for Group ‘B’- Office Assistant till 11th August 2018, while for the post of Group ‘A’ - Officers Scale-1, the call letters will be available till 4th August 2018, only.Interested candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the Call Letters now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ibps.in/ Step 2 – Click on the respective links ‘Click here to download Pre-Examination Training Call Letter CRP –RRBs 6 Office Assistant (Multipurpose) or ‘Click here to download Pre-Examination Training Call Letter CRP –RRBs 6 Office Scale 1’Step 3 – Enter details like Registration Id, password and image givenStep 4 – Download the call letter and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for CRP –RRBs 6 Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/clpeta_jul18/login.php?appid=27133cbff273b3e83b27f83e3798e37e Direct Link for CRP –RRBs 6 Office Scale 1’ - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7as1jun18/clpeta_jul18/login.php?appid=d559355cd48f40e98f746e8f0ff06860