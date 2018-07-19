GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Pre-Exam Training Call Letter for Officer Scale 1& Office Assistant out at ibps.in, Download Now!

Eligible candidates can download the Call Letter for the recruitment exam for Group ‘B’- Office Assistant till 11th August 2018, while for the post of Group ‘A’ - Officers Scale-1, the call letters will be available till 4th August 2018, only.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 19, 2018, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Pre-Exam Training Call Letter for Officer Scale 1& Office Assistant out at ibps.in, Download Now!
Representational image (Reuters)
IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Pre-Exam Training Call Letter for Officer Scale 1& Office Assistant has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website -ibps.in. The examination for Officer Scale 1& Office Assistant is scheduled to be conducted in August 2018 for which Pre-Exam training is being imparted to reserved category candidates. Eligible candidates can download the Call Letter for the recruitment exam for Group ‘B’- Office Assistant till 11th August 2018, while for the post of Group ‘A’ - Officers Scale-1, the call letters will be available till 4th August 2018, only.
Interested candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the Call Letters now:

How to download IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Pre-Exam Training Call Letter for Officer Scale 1& Office Assistant?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on the respective links ‘Click here to download Pre-Examination Training Call Letter CRP –RRBs 6 Office Assistant (Multipurpose) or ‘Click here to download Pre-Examination Training Call Letter CRP –RRBs 6 Office Scale 1’
Step 3 – Enter details like Registration Id, password and image given
Step 4 – Download the call letter and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for CRP –RRBs 6 Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/clpeta_jul18/login.php?appid=27133cbff273b3e83b27f83e3798e37e
Direct Link for CRP –RRBs 6 Office Scale 1’ - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7as1jun18/clpeta_jul18/login.php?appid=d559355cd48f40e98f746e8f0ff06860

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Recommended For You

Photogallery