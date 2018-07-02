English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018 for 5000 Group A/B Posts Closing Today, Hurry Up
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
Picture for representation.
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 5000 vacancies for the post of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) is closing today i.e. 2nd July 2018 on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply today, Monday 2nd July 2018 for the relevant post by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ for the relevant posts
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee, and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Office Assistant - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/
Direct Link for Officers Scale 1 - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7as1jun18/
Direct Link for Officers Scale 2 and 3 - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7a23jun18/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Officer (Scale I, II & III) – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100
Unreserved Category – Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ PWD/ EXSM Category – Rs.100
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 5000
Eligibility Criteria:
Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.
Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detail_Advt_CRP_RRB_VII.pdf
Age Limit:
Officer Scale - III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years as on 1st June 2018
Officer Scale - II (Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 32 years as on 1st June 2018
Officer Scale - I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years as on 1st June 2018
Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years as on 1st June 2018
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given above.
Also Watch
How to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ for the relevant posts
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee, and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Office Assistant - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/
Direct Link for Officers Scale 1 - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7as1jun18/
Direct Link for Officers Scale 2 and 3 - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7a23jun18/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Officer (Scale I, II & III) – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100
Unreserved Category – Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ PWD/ EXSM Category – Rs.100
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 5000
Eligibility Criteria:
Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.
Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detail_Advt_CRP_RRB_VII.pdf
Age Limit:
Officer Scale - III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years as on 1st June 2018
Officer Scale - II (Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 32 years as on 1st June 2018
Officer Scale - I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years as on 1st June 2018
Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years as on 1st June 2018
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given above.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- Sanju: Cheers Ranbir! You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are, Rishi Kapoor Tweets a Heartfelt Post For Son
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Two 'Vices' Aryan & AbRam Soak Up The Sun in Barcelona; See Photos
- Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic, Recalls 'Years of Love' As He Shares Frame with SRK and Kajol; See Pic
- No, Facebook Will Not Record Your TV Experience Through Your Phone's Mic