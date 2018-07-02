GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018 for 5000 Group A/B Posts Closing Today, Hurry Up

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.

Updated:July 2, 2018, 1:00 PM IST
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 5000 vacancies for the post of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) is closing today i.e. 2nd July 2018 on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply today, Monday 2nd July 2018 for the relevant post by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ibps.in

Step 2 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ for the relevant posts

Step 3 – Register yourself first

Step 4 – Login with required credentials

Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee, and complete the application process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Office Assistant  -  http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/

Direct Link for Officers Scale 1 - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7as1jun18/

Direct Link for Officers Scale 2 and 3 - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7a23jun18/

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Officer (Scale I, II & III) – Rs.600

SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100

Unreserved Category – Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – Rs.600

SC/ ST/ PWD/ EXSM Category – Rs.100

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 5000

Eligibility Criteria:

Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

 http://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detail_Advt_CRP_RRB_VII.pdf

Age Limit:

Officer Scale - III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years as on 1st June 2018

Officer Scale - II (Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 32 years as on 1st June 2018
Officer Scale - I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years as on 1st June 2018
Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years as on 1st June 2018

Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given above.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
