IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018 for 5000 Group A/B Posts Closing Today, Hurry Up

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 5000 vacancies for the post of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) is closing today i.e. 2July 2018 on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply today, Monday 2July 2018 for the relevant post by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ibps.in Step 2 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ for the relevant postsStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Login with required credentialsStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee, and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved Category – Officer (Scale I, II & III) – Rs.600SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100Unreserved Category – Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – Rs.600SC/ ST/ PWD/ EXSM Category – Rs.100Total Posts: 5000Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Officer Scale - III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years as on 1June 2018Officer Scale - II (Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 32 years as on 1June 2018Officer Scale - I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years as on 1June 2018Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years as on 1June 2018Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given above.