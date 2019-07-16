IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: PET-Exam Call Letter Released at ibps.in
The IBPS released the call letter for Office Assistant posts and Officer Scale I posts separately on their official website ibps.in.
(Image: News18.com)
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Pre-Exam Training (PET) call letter for IBPS RRB aspirants.
The PET call letter was released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website ibps.in/.
The IBPS released the call letter for Office Assistant posts and Officer Scale I posts separately.
The Regional Rural Banks conduct the PET training for a limited number of candidates belonging to reserved categories for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and that of Officer Scale-I.
Candidates can download their PET call letter till August 2.
How to download IBPS RRB PET Call Letter:
Step 1. Visit the official website: ibps.in
Step 2. Click on the IBPS RRB recruitment PET call letter link.
Step 3. Click on Office Assistant call letter or Officer Scale I call letter as applicable.
Step 4. Enter your registration number and password.
Step 5. Download your Pre-exam Training call letter, IBPS RRB recruitment call letter and take a printout for future use.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Doesn't Want to Talk About Kangana Ranaut, Says It's to Avoid 'Social Exhibition'
- 'Should Consider Sharing Trophy in Case of Tie' - New Zealand Coach Stead
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: There is a 43-inch Samsung For Rs 28,999 And a Fire TV Stick is Bundled With it
- Delhi Govt Facilitates 511 New Auto Stands across the City to Address Problems of Congestion
- All Variants of The Apple iPhone XR Get Completely Sold Out on Day One of Amazon Prime Day Sale