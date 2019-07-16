Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: PET-Exam Call Letter Released at ibps.in

The IBPS released the call letter for Office Assistant posts and Officer Scale I posts separately on their official website ibps.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Pre-Exam Training (PET) call letter for IBPS RRB aspirants.

The PET call letter was released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website ibps.in/.

The IBPS released the call letter for Office Assistant posts and Officer Scale I posts separately.

The Regional Rural Banks conduct the PET training for a limited number of candidates belonging to reserved categories for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and that of Officer Scale-I.

Candidates can download their PET call letter till August 2.

How to download IBPS RRB PET Call Letter:

Step 1. Visit the official website: ibps.in

Step 2. Click on the IBPS RRB recruitment PET call letter link.

Step 3. Click on Office Assistant call letter or Officer Scale I call letter as applicable.

Step 4. Enter your registration number and password.

Step 5. Download your Pre-exam Training call letter, IBPS RRB recruitment call letter and take a printout for future use.

