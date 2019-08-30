IBPS RRB Result 2019 for Office Assistant, Officer Scale I Declared at ibps.in; How to check

IBPS RRB 2019 Result 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS CRP RRB Result 2019 of prelims exam on the official website at ibps.in. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of IBPS to check their CRP RRB result. The IBPS RRB results (for CRP RRB VII) have been released for Officer and Office Assistant posts in each category within a particular state. With this, the IBPS has released the CRP-RRB reserve List for Office Assitant and Officer Scale-I Provisional Allotment.

The online examination for the CRP RRBs VII for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) was held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on August 19, 25 and September 1.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 | How to check IBPS CRP RRB Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the notification 'CRP RRB Result 2019'

Step 3: you will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your details as per requirement

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen after a successful submission.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.