1-min read

IBPS RRB Result 2019 for Office Assistant, Officer Scale I Declared at ibps.in; How to check

The candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in to check their CRP RRB result. The IBPS RRB results (for CRP RRB VII) have been released in each category within a particular state.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
IBPS RRB Result 2019 for Office Assistant, Officer Scale I Declared at ibps.in; How to check
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) logo.
IBPS RRB 2019 Result 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS CRP RRB Result 2019 of prelims exam on the official website at ibps.in. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of IBPS to check their CRP RRB result. The IBPS RRB results (for CRP RRB VII) have been released for Officer and Office Assistant posts in each category within a particular state. With this, the IBPS has released the CRP-RRB reserve List for Office Assitant and Officer Scale-I Provisional Allotment.

The online examination for the CRP RRBs VII for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) was held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on August 19, 25 and September 1.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 | How to check IBPS CRP RRB Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the notification 'CRP RRB Result 2019'

Step 3: you will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your details as per requirement

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen after a successful submission.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
