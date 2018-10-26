English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IBPS SO 2019 Notification Released, Application Process Begins from November 6
The online application process for the IBPS SO 2019 will begin from November 6 and end on November 26, 2018. The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 29, 30.
(Image: News18.com)
IBPS SO 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued an official notification regarding the Common Recruitment Process (CRP). The IBPS SO 2019 notification has been released on its official website at ibps.in.
The Common Recruitment Process is for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts.
The online application process for the IBPS SO 2019 will begin from November 6 and end on November 26, 2018. The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 29, 30 (tentatively).
Important dates:
Application process: November 6, 2018 - November 26, 2018
Preliminary online exam- December 29 and 30, 2018
Eligibility:
Candidates must be at least 20 years old and not older than 30. Aspirants should have the required educational qualifications for their respective posts.
Candidates who wish to apply for these posts must follow the steps below:
How to Apply for IBPS SO 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
Step 2: Click on the notification for online application.
Step 3: Fill in the required details in the fields provided. Submit the application.
Step 4: Download the application and take a print out of it for further reference.
