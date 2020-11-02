IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Application Process Begins Today, Here’s How You Can Apply at ibps.in

IBPS SO 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Officer. The application process for the recruitment of IBPS SO 2020 began today. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in.

There are vacancies for IT Officer (Scale – I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale – I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale – I), Law Officer (Scale – I), HR or Personnel Officer (Scale – I) and Marketing Officer (Scale – I).

According to the tentative schedule, online registration for IBPS SO 2020 can be done from November 2 to November 23. Online IBPS SO 2020 preliminary exam will be conducted on December 26 and 27. Its result will be declared in January 2021. Online mains exam will be held on January 24, 2021. The result of IBPS SO 2020 mains exam will be announced in February 2021. IBPS SO 2020 Interview will also be conducted in February 2021 and provisional allotment letters will be issued in April 2021.

https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/DetailAdvtCRPSPLX.pdf

There are 20 vacancies of IT Officer, 485 of Agricultural Field Officer, 25 of Rajbhasha Adhikari, 50 of Law Officer, seven of HR or Personnel Officer and 60 of Marketing officer.

How to apply for IBPS SO 2020

Step 1: Google IBPS or enter the url ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link to apply for IBPS Specialist Officer

Step 3: If you have registered, then log in using the required credentials and fill application. Those who have not registered will have to generate registration number and password

Step 4: Fill IBPS SO 2020 application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay IBPS SO 2020 exam fee

Step 6: Submit IBPS SO 2020 application and take printout of it for future reference

Before applying for any vacancy, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria. Those belonging to general category should be between 20 and 30 years (included) of age. They must not have been born earlier than November 2, 1990 and not later than November 1, 2000.However, there is relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories.