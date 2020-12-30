IBSAT 2020 Result Declared at ibsindia.org; How to Check

IBSAT result 2020 has been announced by the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) Business School. Those who took the IBSAT 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website of the exam at https://ibsindia.org/.

Candidates took IBSAT 2020 for getting into MBA and PhD programmes of IBS. It is a computer-based test.

Steps to know how to check IBSAT 2020 result

Step 1: On Google, enter the url ibsindia.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IBSAT 2020 results option

Step 3: Following which, you will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Type application number and password to log in

Step 5: You can see IBSAT 2020 results on screen

The IBS also accepts the scores of GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test), NMAT (NMIMS Management Aptitude Test) and CAT (Common Admission Test) for offering admissions. Apart from Hyderabad campus, IBS has campuses in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur and Dehradun.

Now, the institute will hold the IBSAT 2020 counselling process for admissions. Seats will be allotted based on the score obtained in IBSAT 2020 and subsequent rounds (interview and group discussion).

IBSAT is of two hours and carries four sections: Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation. The test contains 140 questions. Verbal Ability carries 50 marks, while the remaining sections are of 30 marks each.

Those who get through the written stage are called for the online selection process which comprises group discussion and personal interview. While allotting seats, past academic records of candidates are also taken into consideration.

The ICFAI Business School recently closed the application window for IBS admissions 2021. The test was conducted on December 26 and 27. The result for the IBS Admisstion 2021 written test will be declared in the first week of January 2021. Online selection process will take place in February or March 2021. IBS Admisstion 2021 Final result will be released after this stage.