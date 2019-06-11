Take the pledge to vote

ICAI Admit Card 2019 Released at examicmai.org, Download via Direct Link

All applicants of ICAI Advanced Studies Courses 2019 Entrance Examination can download their hall ticket for these three courses Executive diploma in Business Valuation, Certificate course in Arbitration, Executive Diploma in Cost, and Management Accounting for Engineers.

Trending Desk

June 11, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
ICAI Admit Card 2019 Released at examicmai.org, Download via Direct Link
Representative image.
ICAI Admit Card 2019 Released: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, which is headquartered in Kolkata, has released the admit card for ICAI Advanced course studies. The ICAI admit card 2019 or ICAI advanced studies 2019 admit card is uploaded on the Institute’s official website icmai.in. All applicants of ICAI Advanced Studies Courses 2019 Entrance Examination can download their hall ticket for these three courses Executive diploma in Business Valuation, Certificate course in Arbitration, Executive Diploma in Cost, and Management Accounting for Engineers. The ICAI admit card 2019 or ICAI advanced studies 2019 admit card for June session can be availed through this online window hosted at Institute of Cost Accountants of India’s homepage.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India was formerly known as Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India (ICWAI) and it offers three years of practical training in areas like Management Accounting, Cost Accounting, Financial Accounting, Taxation, Audits, and Corporate Laws. The training is provided through three levels- Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations and on clearing it candidate is designated as Cost & Management Accountant.

Steps to download ICAI Admit Card 2019

Follow the below listed steps for downloading their ICAI admit card 2019-
Step 1- Visit the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India - icmai.in
Step 2- On homepage, spot tab reading ‘Download Admit Card for 1st Batch of Advanced Studies Courses for June 2019 term Exam’
Step 3- Click on the link and on the new window select your course, enter application number
Step 4- Click on the ‘View ICAI admit card 2019 ‘button
Step 5- The ICAI advanced studies 2019 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it

Check details like dates of the exam, examination venue details, roll number printed on the ICAI admit card 2019 and take it to your respective exam center.
