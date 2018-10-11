English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICAI Admit Cards November 2018 for CA Foundation, IPC, Final Exams Out at icaiexam.icai.org, Download Now!
ICAI is scheduled to organize the CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final Existing and Final New Examinations from 2nd to 18th November 2018.
Representational image (Reuters)
Loading...
ICAI Admit Cards November 2018 for CA Foundation, IPC and Final Examinations have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on its official website - icaiexam.icai.org. ICAI is scheduled to organize the CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final Existing and Final New Examinations from 2nd to 18th November 2018. Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download ICAI Admit Cards November 2018 for CA Foundation, IPC and Final Examinations?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://icaiexam.icai.org/
Step 2 – To read the notification, click on the notification under Announcements section, Admit Cards : Foundation, Intermediate(IPC), Intermediate, Final-Existing and Final-New November 2018 Examination
Step 3 – Login to your Single-Sign-on account using your User Id and Password
Step 4 – Click on ‘View’ given in front of ‘Admit Card’ tab in your profile
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Notification Direct Link:
http://icaiexam.icai.org/Announcements/AdmitCards_Announcement_November_2018.pdf
The ICAI November 2018 Admit Card will carry important instructions, along with exam date, venue, time allotted to the candidates. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact the relevant authority via email as given below:
Foundation: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in
Intermediate (IPC): intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in
Final: final_examhelpline@icai.in
Candidates can also call the ICAI Helpline at 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 and 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.
Candidates must note that no physical admit cards will be sent for the ICAI CA Foundation, IPC and Final Examinations 2018 and it is mandatory for the candidates to carry the printout of their e-Admit Cards on the designated examination day.
ICAI November 2018 Exam Dates:
Foundation Course Examination – Under Revised Scheme – 11th, 13th, 15th and 17th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination – Under Existing Scheme:
Group 1 – 2nd, 4th, 8th and 10th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Group 2 – 12th, 14th and 16th 10th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Intermediate Course Examination – Under Revised Scheme:
Group 1 – 2nd, 4th, 8th and 10th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Group 2 – 12th, 14th and 16th and 18th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Final Course Examination - Under Existing Scheme:
Group 1 – 1st, 3rd, 5th and 9th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Group 2 – 11th, 13th, 15th and 17th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Final Examination - Under Revised Scheme:
Group 1 – 1st, 3rd, 5th and 9th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Group 2 – 11th, 13th, 15th and 17th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
How to download ICAI Admit Cards November 2018 for CA Foundation, IPC and Final Examinations?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://icaiexam.icai.org/
Step 2 – To read the notification, click on the notification under Announcements section, Admit Cards : Foundation, Intermediate(IPC), Intermediate, Final-Existing and Final-New November 2018 Examination
Step 3 – Login to your Single-Sign-on account using your User Id and Password
Step 4 – Click on ‘View’ given in front of ‘Admit Card’ tab in your profile
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Notification Direct Link:
http://icaiexam.icai.org/Announcements/AdmitCards_Announcement_November_2018.pdf
The ICAI November 2018 Admit Card will carry important instructions, along with exam date, venue, time allotted to the candidates. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact the relevant authority via email as given below:
Foundation: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in
Intermediate (IPC): intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in
Final: final_examhelpline@icai.in
Candidates can also call the ICAI Helpline at 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 and 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.
Candidates must note that no physical admit cards will be sent for the ICAI CA Foundation, IPC and Final Examinations 2018 and it is mandatory for the candidates to carry the printout of their e-Admit Cards on the designated examination day.
ICAI November 2018 Exam Dates:
Foundation Course Examination – Under Revised Scheme – 11th, 13th, 15th and 17th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination – Under Existing Scheme:
Group 1 – 2nd, 4th, 8th and 10th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Group 2 – 12th, 14th and 16th 10th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Intermediate Course Examination – Under Revised Scheme:
Group 1 – 2nd, 4th, 8th and 10th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Group 2 – 12th, 14th and 16th and 18th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Final Course Examination - Under Existing Scheme:
Group 1 – 1st, 3rd, 5th and 9th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Group 2 – 11th, 13th, 15th and 17th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Final Examination - Under Revised Scheme:
Group 1 – 1st, 3rd, 5th and 9th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Group 2 – 11th, 13th, 15th and 17th November 2018, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Afternoon Session)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika on Ranveer: Feels Great to Find Someone Who Puts You Before Himself
- Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Flagship SUV (Y400) Images Leaked Online
- Fans Continue to Relate to Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Chahta Hai' Even After 18 Years
- Following Tanushree Dutta’s Complaint, FIR Lodged Against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya
- What Happened in Las Vegas Was Consensual Sex, Not Rape: Cristiano Ronaldo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...