ICAI Announces Schedule of Revision Classes for CA Intermediate, Final Students at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule of live revision classes for intermediate and final level students who will be appearing for the examinations in June 2020. The online classes will commence from April 22 and will go on till May 25. Candidates can read the notification regarding CA Intermediate June 2020, CA Final June 2020 on the official website icai.org.

Students can check the timetable for the revision classes here

For CA Intermediate, Final Revision Classes click on direct link here

Announcing the decision on its official website, ICAI said, “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown, the students have been left in lurch and have requested the Institute to start revisionary classes so that they can revise their course for the forthcoming examination in June 2020. We are happy to announce that the Institute is starting these classes from 22th April, 2020 for the benefit of Intermediate and Final level students”.

The classes will be free and available to all students. Candidates can get access to them on their mobile phones, laptops. There will be subject related sessions.

The ICAI has also organised for motivational sessions by eminent speakers and the list includes CA Girish Ahuja, Padma Shree CA T N Manoharan and CA Amarjeet Chopra.

Apart from the experts, members of the Central Council will also share their thoughts at the outset of each session in their respective areas of expertise.

In the morning, the session will start from 7 am and will go on till 10 am and in the evening the classes will begin from 7 pm and will end at 9 pm.

