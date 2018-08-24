English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ICAI CA 2018 Registration Deadline Extended for Kerala till Sept 8, Stays Aug 27 for Rest
The CA examinations in the month of November 2018, for which the last date to register online without late fee is August 27 and with late fee is September 4.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
New Delhi: ICAI CA 2018 Registration deadline for candidates of the state of Kerala has been extended to September 8 2018. ICAI is scheduled to organize the Chartered Accountancy examinations in the month of November 2018, for which the last date to register online without late fee is August 27 and with late fee is September 4. However, due to the worst floods of the century that Kerala has witnessed since late July, the ICAI has given an extension to the CA aspirants registered from Kerala.
‘In view of the heavy rains/floods and disruption of normal life in Kerala and the consequent hardships caused to students, the last date for submission of exam application forms for appearing in the CA exams to be held in the month of November 2018 for candidates residing in the state of Kerala stands extended up to September 8 read the official notification.
Also, ‘Candidates whose address on the records of the Institute is in the state of Kerala, will be treated as those residing in Kerala, for the purpose of this extension.’
Candidates can read the complete notice at the url mentioned below:
https://icai.org/new_post.html?post_id=15064&c_id=219
On a side note, ICAI has also set up ICAI Kerala Flood Relief Fund for which it has appealed people to donate for the flood-hit South Indian state. ICAI will forward all collections to PRIME MINISTER’S NATIONAL RELIEF FUND. ‘All contributions towards PMNRF are exempt from Income Tax under Section 80G’ read the notification.
