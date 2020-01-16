ICAI CA Final Result 2019 Announced at icaiexam.icai.org, Steps to Check
The ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) 2019 Final result was released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on its official website icai.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced CA Final Result 2019 on Thursday January 16. The ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) 2019 Final result was released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on its official website icai.nic.in. Candidates, who were desperately waiting for their ICAI CA Final Result 2019, can visit the official website to check the score. Candidates will be asked to enter their registration number and roll number to check their score.
ICAI CA Final Results 2019: Here's how to download
Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI icaiexam.icai.org
Step 2: Look for ‘CA Final result 2019 ’ and click on it
Step 3: Enter registration number and roll number and click on submit
Step 4: Download the ICAI CA Final Result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference.
Candidates can also check their Chartered Accountant result 2019 via SMS service.
Candidates will have to follow these steps to check their ICAI CA Final Result 2019 for Old Course:
Type CAFNLOLD space (six digit Final examination roll number) and send it to 57575
Candidates, who had appeared under the New Course, can check ICAI CA Final Examination Result 2019:
Type CAFNLNEW space (six digit Final examination roll number) and send it to 57575.
