ICAI CA Final Result 2019 Declared, Check Online at icaiexam.icai.org
All the candidates who have applied for ICAI CA Final Exam 2019 can check their results online on the official website of ICAI @icaiexam.icai.org.
Image for representation.
ICAI CA Final Result 2019 | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) 2019 Final Exam result on January 16. All the candidates who have applied for ICAI CA Final Exam 2019 can check their results online on the official website of ICAI @icaiexam.icai.org. Once it is declared, the candidates can also check their exams on icai.nic.in.
The confirmation about the ICAI CA Final Exam Result date was announced on a notification on ICAI website, which stated the result (old and new course exams) was expected to be declared either by evening of January 16 or on January 17.
Steps to download the ICAI CA Final Results 2019 online
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI @icaiexam.icai.org
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘ICAI CA Final 2019 result’
Step 3: Enter the registration no. or PIN no. along with the roll number in the result link
Step 4: Download the ICAI CA Final Result 2019 and save it for future reference.
Steps to get the ICAI CA Result 2019 on e-mail
All the candidates who wish to receive ICAI CA Final Result (Old course & New Course) can register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org. The registered students will receive the CA Final Result 2019 on e-mail as soon as it is announced.
Steps to get the ICAI CA Result 2019 through SMS
For getting ICAI CA Final Examination Result 2019 for Old Course:
Type CAFNLOLD space XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate) and send it to 57575
For getting ICAI CA Final Examination Result 2019 for New Course:
Type CAFNLNEW space XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate) and send it to 57575.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma's 'Coffee Under Setting Sun' Post Initiates A Fun Banter with Arjun Kapoor
- Cricket Fans Mourn the Demise of 'Superfan' Charulata Who Cheered for India in World Cup
- Vicky Kaushal Takes Horse Riding Lessons for Karan Johar's Takht, See Pic
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update: Death Cam, Extreme Cold Mode, Colour Blind Mode and More
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now