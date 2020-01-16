Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ICAI CA Final Result 2019 Likely to be Declared Today, Check Online at icaiexam.icai.org

All the candidates who have applied for ICAI CA Final Exam 2019 can check their results online on the official website of ICAI @icaiexam.icai.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
ICAI CA Final Result 2019 Likely to be Declared Today, Check Online at icaiexam.icai.org
Image for representation.

ICAI CA Final Result 2019 | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) 2019 Final Exam on January 16 or January 17. All the candidates who have applied for ICAI CA Final Exam 2019 can check their results online on the official website of ICAI @icaiexam.icai.org. Once it is declared, the candidates can also check their exams on icai.nic.in.

The confirmation about the ICAI CA Final Exam Result date was announced on a notification on ICAI website, which stated the result (old and new course exams) is expected to be declared either by evening of January 16 or on January 17. Candidates are advised to keep checking the websites regularly for latest update.

Steps to download the ICAI CA Final Results 2019 online

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI @icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘ICAI CA Final 2019 result’

Step 3: Enter the registration no. or PIN no. along with the roll number in the result link

Step 4: Download the ICAI CA Final Result 2019 and save it for future reference.

Steps to get the ICAI CA Result 2019 on e-mail

All the candidates who wish to receive ICAI CA Final Result (Old course & New Course) can register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org. The registered students will receive the CA Final Result 2019 on e-mail as soon as it is announced.

Steps to get the ICAI CA Result 2019 through SMS

For getting ICAI CA Final Examination Result 2019 for Old Course:

Type CAFNLOLD space XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate) and send it to 57575

For getting ICAI CA Final Examination Result 2019 for New Course:

Type CAFNLNEW space XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate) and send it to 57575.

whatsapp

