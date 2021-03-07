ICAI CA foundation exams from June 24, apply from April 20

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will hold the Chartered Accountancy (CA) foundation course exams under new schedule on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. The application process for admission to foundation exam will begin from April 20. Interested candidates will be able to apply at icaiexam.icai.org till May 4.

ICAI will accept application up to May 7, however, those applying between May 4 and 7 will have to apply an additional charge as ‘late fee’. For those appearing for exam in India, the fee will be Rs 1500 with late fee of Rs 600 extra. For those applying for Kathmandu centre the exam application fee is Rs 2200, in case these candidates apply between May and 7, an additional fee of Rs 600 will be applicable. For overseas centres usual fee is USD 325 and additional fee of USD 10 will be applicable for those applying late.

Candidates will be allowed to opt the language in which they wish to take the exam. Candidates can opt for Hindi or English as medium of answering in the exam, ICAI said in an official notice.

The paper 1 and 2 of CA foundation exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and the paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates will also be given 15 minutes extra to read the question paper, thus, students will have to report to the exam centre by 1:45 pm.

Meanwhile, ICAI has given a one-time relaxation in the requirement to undergo eight months study period to seven months study period to appear in November 2021 Intermediate exams. Students had opted-out from November 2020 exam and opted for January 2021 foundation exams will also be eligible to register themselves for intermediate courses by April 1.