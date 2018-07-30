English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ICAI CA IPC May 2018 Result Released at caresults.icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in, Check Now!
The examination for Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) was conducted in the month of May 2018 and candidates who had appeared for the same must visit the official website to check and download their results
Image for Representation
ICAI CA IPC May 2018 Result has been released on Sunday, 29th July 2018 by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on its official website - caresults.icai.org. The results are also available on icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in.
The examination for Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) was conducted in the month of May 2018 and candidates who had appeared for the same must visit the official website to check and download their results by following the instruction mentioned below:
How to check ICAI CA IPC May Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://icai.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination: May 2018’ or ‘Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination - Units: May 2018
Step 3 – Enter details like Roll number, PIN number or Registration number and text given
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://icai.nic.in/caresult/
The result of Intermediate Examination (Old Course and New Course) 2018 is also available on the official website of ICAI.
Candidates can check the results of Intermediate Examination (Old Course and New Course) 2018 at the urls given below:
Intermediate (New) Examination : MAY 2018 – https://icai.nic.in/caresult/ipc-new/
Intermediate (New) Examination - UNITS : MAY 2018 - https://icai.nic.in/caresult/ipc-units-new/
