GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICAI CA IPCC May 2018 Result to be released on 29th July 2018 at caresults.icai.org; Register for Email Notification from Today!

The online email notification facility has been made available from today i.e. 27th July 2018 to the students of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) who wish to get the results on their email id once it is declared by ICAI.

Partner Content

Updated:July 27, 2018, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICAI CA IPCC May 2018 Result to be released on 29th July 2018 at caresults.icai.org; Register for Email Notification from Today!
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
ICAI CA IPCC May 2018 Result is scheduled to be released on Sunday, 29th July 2018 around 6:00 PM by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on its official website - caresults.icai.org. ICAI has released a notification confirming the date and time of the result of Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) conducted in the month of May 2018 by the ICAI across the country. The results will be made available on icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in websites of ICAI as well.

Meanwhile, candidates can read the detailed information at the below mentioned url:
https://resource.cdn.icai.org/51065exam40769a.pdf

The online email notification facility has been made available from today i.e. 27th July 2018 to the students of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) who wish to get the results on their email id once it is declared by ICAI.

Candidates who wish to get the results on their email id can visit the official website and register by following the instructions given below:

How to register e-mail addresses on the website to get the results:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://icaiexam.icai.org/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Continue to Examination website’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on Login/ Register
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – After login, click on ‘email registration’
Step 6 – Complete the process of registration
Direct Link - http://icaiexam.icai.org/index1.php
Candidates can also follow the instruction to how to register email id at the below mentioned url:
http://icaiexam.icai.org/icai_results/instruction_how_to_register_to_get_result_on_email_2.pdf


Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...