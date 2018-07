ICAI CA IPCC May 2018 Result to be released on 29th July 2018 at caresults.icai.org; Register for Email Notification from Today!

ICAI CA IPCC May 2018 Result is scheduled to be released on Sunday, 29th July 2018 around 6:00 PM by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on its official website - caresults.icai.org . ICAI has released a notification confirming the date and time of the result of Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) conducted in the month of May 2018 by the ICAI across the country. The results will be made available on icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in websites of ICAI as well.Meanwhile, candidates can read the detailed information at the below mentioned url:The online email notification facility has been made available from today i.e. 27th July 2018 to the students of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) who wish to get the results on their email id once it is declared by ICAI.Candidates who wish to get the results on their email id can visit the official website and register by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://icaiexam.icai.org/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Continue to Examination website’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on Login/ RegisterStep 4 – Login with required credentialsStep 5 – After login, click on ‘email registration’Step 6 – Complete the process of registrationDirect Link - http://icaiexam.icai.org/index1.php Candidates can also follow the instruction to how to register email id at the below mentioned url: