ICAI CA November 2020 Admit Card Released on icai.org, Here’s the Direct Link

The ICAI CA November 2020 Admit Card has been released for all the students who are appearing for the Chartered Accountant exam this month. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the hall ticket for CA November 2020 Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New CA examinations on Sunday, November

1. The ICAI CA November 2020 aspirants can download their admit cards from the official website of the exam-conducting authority at icai.org.

The ICAI has also issued an important notice regarding the same. The official notice mentioned that the institute will release the ICAI CA Admit Card for November 2020 Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New CA examinations at 11pm on Sunday. This is in continuation to the previous notices issued on July 15, October 8, 13 and 23 regarding the update for the examination and the release of admit card.

ICAI CA November admit card 2020: Here’s how to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Choose any browser of your choice to visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Once you are directed to the homepage, go to the examination section

Step 3: Here, go to the login/register tab and key in your credentials

Step 4: On the new page, click on the ICAI CA Admit Card 2020 link

Step 5: Your admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the ICAI CA November 2020 Admit Card and take a printout for the examination

Here’s the direct link to download the ICAI CA November 2020 Admit card

ICAI has also issued a notice regarding the same, explaining the important steps. It is to be noted that “No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website.”

The ICAI CA November 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on November 28 for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New CA courses. Students can access further information on the direct link https://resource.cdn.icai.org/61585daab50102.pdf.