ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam 2020 Postponed, Check Rescheduled Dates at icai.org

ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam 2020 | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced to postpone the upcoming CA examination. The ICAI Chartered Accountant Exam 2020 was scheduled to be held in May. However, considering the current situation due to the spread of novel Coronavirus, ICAI has released the rescheduled dates for the examination on the official website at icai.org.

The ICAI announced the same in a tweet as well. “In view of the ongoing spurt of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well- being of students, the Chartered Accountant Examinations initially scheduled from May 2, 2020 to May 19, 2020 stand rescheduled. The said examinations shall now be held from June 19, 2020 to July 4, 2020,” the notification read.

ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam 2020: Rescheduled dates

All the interested candidates can check their rescheduled dates for the ICAI CA Exam 2020 on the direct link.

1. Foundation Course Examination (New Scheme): June 27 and 29, July 1 and 3

2. Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination (Old Scheme): Group-I exam to be held on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, while Group-II exam scheduled for June 28, 30 and July 2

3. Intermediate Course Examination (New Scheme): Group-I exam to be held on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, while Group-II exam scheduled for June 28, 30 and July 2 and 4

4. Final Course Examination (Old Scheme): Group –I exam to be held on June 19, 21, 23 and 25, while Group-II exam scheduled for June 27 and 29, July 1 and 3

5. Final Course Examination (New Scheme): Group –I exam to be held on June 19, 21, 23 and 25, while Group-II exam scheduled for June 27 and 29, July 1 and 3

6. International Trade Laws And World Trade Organisation (Itl & Wto), Part I Examination: Group A on June 20 and 22; Group B on June 24 and 26

7. International Taxation – Assessment Test (Intt – At): June 27 and 29

