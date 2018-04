ICAI CPT June 2018 Registration Begins at icaiexam.icai.org, Apply Before 26th April 2018

ICAI CPT June 2018 Online Registration has begun on the official website of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - icaiexam.icai.org.ICAI CPT June 2018 exam is scheduled to be organized on Sunday 17th June 2018 in two sessions at 196 examination centres in India and 5 abroad (Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, and Muscat). Eligible and interested candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the ICAI CPT June 2018 exam on or before 26th April 2018 to avoid late fee.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://icaiexam.icai.org Step 2 – Click on ‘New User Register Here’ under Login/RegisterStep 3 – Complete the registration process and then login with your credentialsStep 4 – Pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceCandidates applying for examination centres in India – Rs. 1000Candidates applying for examination centres in Kathmandu – Rs. 1700Candidates applying for examination centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, and Muscat – $300Morning Session – 10:30AM to 12:30PM IST – Reporting Time 10AMSection A - Fundamentals of Accounting – 60 MarksSection B - Mercantile Laws – 40 MarksBreak from 12:30PM to 1:30PM ISTAfternoon Session – 2PM to 4PM ISTSection C - General Economics – 50 MarksSection D - Quantitative Aptitude – 50 MarksLast Date to apply online without late fee – 26th April 2018Last Date to apply online with late fee – 3rd May 2018Last date for receipt of printout of online examination form – 7th May 2018Hosting of Correction Window -I (without fee) – 1st week of May 2018Hosting of Correction Window -II (with fee till 9th June) – 4th week of May 2018Declaration of Exam (tentative) – Mid of July 2018