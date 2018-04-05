GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ICAI CPT June 2018 Registration Begins at icaiexam.icai.org, Apply Before 26th April 2018

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced the ICAI CPT June 2018 exam is scheduled to be held on 17th June 2018 in two sessions at 201 examination centres.

Updated:April 5, 2018, 7:43 PM IST
Screengrab taken from the official website http://icaiexam.icai.org/
ICAI CPT June 2018 Online Registration has begun on the official website of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CPT June 2018 exam is scheduled to be organized on Sunday 17th June 2018 in two sessions at 196 examination centres in India and 5 abroad (Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, and Muscat). Eligible and interested candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the ICAI CPT June 2018 exam on or before 26th April 2018 to avoid late fee.

How to apply for ICAI CPT June 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://icaiexam.icai.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘New User Register Here’ under Login/Register
Step 3 – Complete the registration process and then login with your credentials
Step 4 – Pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Application Fee:
Candidates applying for examination centres in India – Rs. 1000
Candidates applying for examination centres in Kathmandu – Rs. 1700
Candidates applying for examination centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, and Muscat – $300

ICAI CPT June 2018 – Examination Schedule:
Morning Session – 10:30AM to 12:30PM IST – Reporting Time 10AM
Section A - Fundamentals of Accounting – 60 Marks
Section B - Mercantile Laws – 40 Marks
Break from 12:30PM to 1:30PM IST
Afternoon Session – 2PM to 4PM IST
Section C - General Economics – 50 Marks
Section D - Quantitative Aptitude – 50 Marks

ICAI CPT June 2018 – Important Dates:
Last Date to apply online without late fee – 26th April 2018
Last Date to apply online with late fee – 3rd May 2018
Last date for receipt of printout of online examination form – 7th May 2018
Hosting of Correction Window -I (without fee) – 1st week of May 2018
Hosting of Correction Window -II (with fee till 9th June) – 4th week of May 2018
Declaration of Exam (tentative) – Mid of July 2018

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
