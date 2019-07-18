ICAI CPT June 2019 Result Declared at icai.nic.in, Click Here to Know More
Candidates can check their CPT Result 2019, CA CPT Result 2019 on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.
CA CPT Result June 2019 | The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has released the result for Chartered Accountants Common Proficiency Test (CPT), ICAI CPT June 2019 Result. The CA CPT June 2019 Result has been announced at official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in.
Candidates can check their CPT Result 2019, CA CPT Result 2019 on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in. This year, a total of 21,930 student appeared for the CPT exam at 250 centres across the globe.
ICAI CPT June 2019: Steps to Check the Result online
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI, or go to any of the three links provided by ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the result tab that reads ‘ICAI CPT June 2019 Result’
Step 3: Log in to the website using your CPT June 2019 registration number or PIN number along with roll number
Step 4: Submit your details
Step 5: The ICAI CPT June Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take print out of the same for future reference.
ICAI CPT June 2019: Steps to Check the Result through SMS
As notified on the official letter, the students can also get their results through SMS. For getting results through SMS, candidates should type: CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888, for all mobile services.
