ICAI CPT June 2019 Result Expected to be Out Today at icai.nic.in How to Check via SMS

ICAI CPT Result June 2019 | The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has released a notification regarding the date of announcement for the Chartered Accountants Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result, ICAI CPT June 2019 Result. As per the notification, the CA CPT June 2019 Result is expected to be declared today, July 18.

Once the ICAI CPT June Result 2019, ICAI CPT June 2019 Result will be announced, all the candidates can check their scores on the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

As per the notification released by ICAI regarding the CA CPT June 2019 Result date, the announcement of the CA CPT Result 2019, CPT Result 2019 will be made at around 6pm.

Candidates can check their CPT Result 2019, CA CPT Result 2019 on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in. This year, a total of 21,930 student appeared for the CPT exam at 250 centres across the globe.

ICAI CPT June 2019: Steps to Check the Result online

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI, or go to any of the three links provided by ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the result tab that reads ‘ICAI CPT June 2019 Result’

Step 3: Log in to the website using your CPT June 2019 registration number or PIN number along with roll number

Step 4: Submit your details

Step 5: The ICAI CPT June Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take print out of the same for future reference.

ICAI CPT June 2019: Steps to Check the Result through SMS

As notified on the official letter, the students can also get their results through SMS. For getting results through SMS, candidates should type: CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888, for all mobile services.