ICAI CPT June 2019 Result Expected to be Out Tomorrow at icai.nic.in How to Check via SMS
The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has released a notification regarding the date of the announcement for ICAI CPT June 2019 Result at icai.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
ICAI CPT Result June 2019 | The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has released a notification regarding the date of announcement for the Chartered Accountants Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result, ICAI CPT June 2019 Result.
As per the notification, the CA CPT June 2019 Result is expected to be declared on Thursday, July 18.
Once the ICAI CPT June Result 2019, ICAI CPT June 2019 Result will be announced, all the candidates can check their scores on the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in.
As per the notification released by ICAI regarding the CA CPT June 2019 Result date, the announcement of the CA CPT Result 2019, CPT Result 2019 will be made at around 6pm.
Candidates can check their CPT Result 2019, CA CPT Result 2019 on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in. This year, a total of 21,930 student appeared for the CPT exam at 250 centres across the globe.
ICAI CPT June 2019: Steps to Check the Result online
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI, or go to any of the three links provided by ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the result tab that reads ‘ICAI CPT June 2019 Result’
Step 3: Log in to the website using your CPT June 2019 registration number or PIN number along with roll number
Step 4: Submit your details
Step 5: The ICAI CPT June Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take print out of the same for future reference.
ICAI CPT June 2019: Steps to Check the Result through SMS
As notified on the official letter, the students can also get their results through SMS. For getting results through SMS, candidates should type: CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888, for all mobile services.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram and Twitter Accounts Hacked
- Priyanka Chopra Posts Special Note to 'J Sister' Sophie Turner After Emmy Nomination
- BS-VI Fuel Available at Same Cost as Regular Fuel in Delhi, Prices set to Increase in April 2020
- Why is The OxygenOS 9.5.9 Not Available For Many OnePlus 7 Pro Users in India Even Now?
- Kane Williamson’s World - What if India Had Dared to Embrace it Themselves?