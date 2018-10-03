ICAI CPT Registration 2018 to begin on 4th October at icaiexam.icai.org, Check Exam Schedule here

ICAI CPT Registration 2018 is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. on 4th October 2018 on the official examination website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – icaiexam.icai.org. ICAI will organize the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) on Sunday, 16th December 2018 in two sessions viz 10:30am to 12:30pm and from 2pm to 4pm. The ICAI CPT 2018 examination will be held in 196 centres in India and in designated examination centres at Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.The ICAI CPT 2018 last date to apply online is 25th October 2018.Applicants will be required to pay an application fee according to the Examination Country viz:India – Rs.1000Kathmandu (Nepal) – Rs.1700Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai & Muscat - $300Candidates who miss the 25th October 2018 deadline will be able to submit online applications till 1st November 2018 by paying a late fee of Rs.600 for India and Nepal centres, and $10 late fee for Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai & Muscat.Section – A - Fundamentals of AccountingSection – B - Mercantile LawsSection – C - General EconomicsSection – D - Quantitative AptitudeInterested and eligible candidates must keep a close tab on the aforementioned website to register online for ICAI CPT 2018 examination. Meanwhile, the official notification for CPT 2018 can be read at the following url: