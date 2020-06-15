ICAI Exam 2020: Candidates Can Choose Between July and November Session at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released a notification regarding the ICAI CA July 2020 examination. Through its notification, ICAI has given a choice to the aspirants to choose a session in which they want to sit for the examination. Students can either appear for CA July 2020 or CA November 2020 session. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has also put out the notification on its official website at icai.org.

In an official statement, ICAI says “The students (who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle) shall be allowed to OPT-OUT and carry forward their candidature to next examination, that is, November, 2020 examination cycle. In this case, the examination fees and exemption, if any, of the particular student will automatically be shifted and carried forward to next examination i.e. November 2020 cycle and this attempt (May 2020) will be treated as cancelled / not counted”.

The decision was taken after the authority has received requests from students.

For those students who want to OPT-OUT, ICAI have listed the procedure one needs to follow.

(a) Students need to submit a declaration online available at the official website. The online declaration can be done from June 17 to June 20.

(b) Once the declaration has been submitted, candidature of the student for May 2020 Examination Cycle will be cancelled and he/she will be shifted to the next Examination Cycle.

(c) Kindly note that once the option for “Opt out” is taken, it will be treated as final. No request for its change will be entertained under any circumstances.

Students, who are willing to take the examination on July 29, can make changes to their examination centre by visiting the official website. The window will be open from June 17 to June 20.