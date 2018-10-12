English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICAI Exam Centre Allotted in Different Zone? Read Notice Here
ICAI has released a notification today to clarify their stance, in which the Institution cited lack of exam centres in some cities viz Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Mallappuram and Vadodara, due to which some candidates have been allotted other zone than their preference.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
ICAI Exam Centre allotment information was revealed yesterday when the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had released Admit Cards for ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final November 2018 examination.
However, many candidates reported allotment of ICAI exam centre in a zone different than what they had opted for during the application process.
‘Due to paucity of accommodation in certain Zones opted by the candidates in the cities of Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore and Vadodara some of the candidates have been allotted examinations centres in the zone other than the zone opted by them in the said cities.
In view of this, it is not possible to accede to the requests of the candidates for transfer to an examination centre in a particular zone of the city opted by them. Similarly, certain students who had opted Mallappuram City have been shifted to Kozhikode City,’ reads ICAI’s notification.
ICAI has made it clear that no request for change in examination centre to a particular zone will be entertained but has urged candidates to cooperate in smooth execution of examination that are scheduled for November 2018, next month.
Candidates can check the ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final (Existing) and Final (New) November 2018 examination schedule below:
