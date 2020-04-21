Take the pledge to vote

ICAI Gives Reprieve to CA Students, Waives Off Condonation Fee. Check Details at icai.org

Candidates can now submit their articled and industrial training application forms by June 30 without paying the condonation fee.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 21, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to waive off the condonation fee for students. The ICAI has released the official statement for the same on its official website https://www.icai.org/.

In the notification (https://www.icai.org/new_post.html?post_id=16454&c_id=219), the ICAI said that due to the Covid-19 outbreak, students are facing difficulties in filing their articled and industrial training related application forms within the stipulated time, and they are being required to pay condonation fee for submitting the training application forms. Hence, it has been decided to exempt candidates from paying condonation fee.

Candidates can now submit their articled and industrial training application forms by June 30 without paying the condonation fee.

“Considering hardship faced by the students, it has been decided to waive off condonation fee on delay filing of all articled/industrial training related application forms till 30th June 2020 if transaction date in such application forms falls between 1st March 2020 to 30th May 2020. This period includes one-month prescribed time limit given in general,” read the statement."

On Monday, the ICAI had announced the schedule of live revision classes for CA intermediate and CA final students who will be appearing for the examinations in June 2020. The classes will commence from tomorrow (April 22) and will go on till May 25. The revision classes will be available for free to all the students. Candidates can get access to them on their mobile phones, laptops.

