ICAI May 2018 Admit Cards for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New released at icaiexam.icai.org; Download Now

ICAI May 2018 Admit Cards for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New have been released by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on its official website - icaiexam.icai.org.ICAI is scheduled to organize these examinations under the revised schemes and existing schemes next month. Candidates who have enrolled for the same can follow the instructions below to download their Admit Card now as no physical Admit Cards will be sent by ICAI:: Visit the official website – http://icaiexam.icai.org: Login to your Single-Sign-on account: Click on View button given in front of Admit Card: Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceICAI Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New May 2018 Examination Schedule:1. Foundation Course Examination – Under Revised Scheme (as notified by the Council under Regulation 25 F (3) of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988) - 10th, 12th, 14th and 16th May 2018.2. Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination – Under Existing Scheme (Regulation 28 E (3)) -Group-I - 3rd, 5th, 7th & 9th May 2018Group-II - 11th, 13th & 15th May 20183. Intermediate Course Examination – Under Revised Scheme (Regulation 28 G (4))Group-I - 3rd, 5th, 7th & 9th May 2018Group-II - 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th May 20184. Final Course Examination – Under Existing Scheme (Regulation 31 (ii))Group-I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th May 2018Group-II: 10th, 12th, 14th & 16th May 20185. Final Examination -Under Revised Scheme (Regulation 31 (iv))Group-I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th May 2018Group-II: 10th, 12th, 14th & 16th May 2018ICAI Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New May 2018 Examination Timing:The examinations in India are scheduled to be conducted in the morning session from 10:30AM to 1:30PM on all exam days for all courses. The corresponding timings for overseas exam centres would be as under:Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat Centres - 9AM to 12Noon local time (corresponding to 10:30AM to 1:30PM IST)Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre - 10.45AM to 1.45PM local time (corresponding to 10:30AM to 1:30PM IST).