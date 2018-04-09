English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICAI May 2018 Admit Cards for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New released at icaiexam.icai.org; Download Now
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is scheduled to organize these examinations under the revised schemes and existing schemes next month.
(File photo ICAI logo)
ICAI May 2018 Admit Cards for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New have been released by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on its official website - icaiexam.icai.org.
ICAI is scheduled to organize these examinations under the revised schemes and existing schemes next month. Candidates who have enrolled for the same can follow the instructions below to download their Admit Card now as no physical Admit Cards will be sent by ICAI:
How to Download Admit Cards:
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://icaiexam.icai.org
Step 2: Login to your Single-Sign-on account
Step 3: Click on View button given in front of Admit Card
Step 4: Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
ICAI Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New May 2018 Examination Schedule:
1. Foundation Course Examination – Under Revised Scheme (as notified by the Council under Regulation 25 F (3) of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988) - 10th, 12th, 14th and 16th May 2018.
2. Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination – Under Existing Scheme (Regulation 28 E (3)) -
Group-I - 3rd, 5th, 7th & 9th May 2018
Group-II - 11th, 13th & 15th May 2018
3. Intermediate Course Examination – Under Revised Scheme (Regulation 28 G (4))
Group-I - 3rd, 5th, 7th & 9th May 2018
Group-II - 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th May 2018
4. Final Course Examination – Under Existing Scheme (Regulation 31 (ii))
Group-I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th May 2018
Group-II: 10th, 12th, 14th & 16th May 2018
5. Final Examination -Under Revised Scheme (Regulation 31 (iv))
Group-I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th May 2018
Group-II: 10th, 12th, 14th & 16th May 2018
ICAI Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New May 2018 Examination Timing:
The examinations in India are scheduled to be conducted in the morning session from 10:30AM to 1:30PM on all exam days for all courses. The corresponding timings for overseas exam centres would be as under:
Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat Centres - 9AM to 12Noon local time (corresponding to 10:30AM to 1:30PM IST)
Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre - 10.45AM to 1.45PM local time (corresponding to 10:30AM to 1:30PM IST).
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
