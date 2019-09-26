ICAI Mulls Setting Up Committee to Address Protesting CA Students' Revaluation Demands
The CA aspirants have been demonstrating over their demand for revaluation of their answer sheets, alleging they have not been checked properly.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) building in New Delhi. (Photo courtesy: ICAI)
New Delhi: ICAI president Prafulla Chhajed said on Thursday that the institute is considering to form an independent committee to look into grievances of the students who are demanding revaluation of their chartered accountant examination answer sheets.
He said the examination process followed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) ensures multiple level of monitoring for quality evaluation of answer sheets.
"We are considering to form an independent, high level committee to look into the grievances of the students as well as to suggest the roadmap for the future. I will discuss the issue with council members before announcing formation of the committee," Chhajed said in a press conference.
The CA aspirants have been demonstrating over their demand for revaluation of their answer sheets, alleging they have not been checked properly.
The ICAI president said the institute is open to listen to the grievances of the students.
