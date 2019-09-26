Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

ICAI Mulls Setting Up Committee to Address Protesting CA Students' Revaluation Demands

The CA aspirants have been demonstrating over their demand for revaluation of their answer sheets, alleging they have not been checked properly.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICAI building
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) building in New Delhi. (Photo courtesy: ICAI)
Loading...

New Delhi: ICAI president Prafulla Chhajed said on Thursday that the institute is considering to form an independent committee to look into grievances of the students who are demanding revaluation of their chartered accountant examination answer sheets.

He said the examination process followed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) ensures multiple level of monitoring for quality evaluation of answer sheets.

"We are considering to form an independent, high level committee to look into the grievances of the students as well as to suggest the roadmap for the future. I will discuss the issue with council members before announcing formation of the committee," Chhajed said in a press conference.

The CA aspirants have been demonstrating over their demand for revaluation of their answer sheets, alleging they have not been checked properly.

The ICAI president said the institute is open to listen to the grievances of the students.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram