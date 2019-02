ICAI Releases CA IPCC Results for November 2018; Click Here to Know Your Score

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for CA IPCC both new and old courses (intermediate result) on the official website www.icai.org ICAI also released CA IPCC All India merit list - upto 50th rank.The CA IPCC exam was held in November 2018 and the students can check their result from one of the following links - careresults.icai.org, icai.org icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in Candidates who had registered their email address with icaiexam.icai.org will get their results in their inbox directly.Visit the official websites- caresults.icai.org, icai.org, icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org.Now click on 'ICAI CA Intermediate November 2018 results'.The link will redirect you to CA IPCC result page.Enter your credentials and click on submit buttonYour CA intermediate result will be displayed on the screen.Download and take print out of the result for future reference.Arjun Minocha from New Delhi has secured 1st rank in the Intermediate (IPC) examination, 2nd rank is held by Divya Gupta from Chandigarh, Pramanshu Sharma from New Delhi secured 3rd rank.In the CA Intermediate examinations, Shubham Malhotra from New Dlehi has secured 1st rank, Pranshu Bagrodia secured 2nd rank and 3rd rank was bagged by Pushap Goyal from Sirsa.Intermediate (IPC) Examination (old course)• CAIPCOLD (space) 'your roll number'. Example: CAIPCOLD 125635Intermediate Examination (New Course)• CAIPCNEW (space) 'your roll number' . Example: CAIPCNEW 789432And then send the message to 58888.Students who will pass in the CA IPCC Exam will then move on to CA Final level.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.