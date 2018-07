ICAI Result 2018: CA Final, CA Foundation, CPT Result Declared at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Final, Foundation & CPT Results 2018 are scheduled to be released today i.e. 20th July 2018 by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on its official website – icai.org ‘Result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination, Foundation Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in May/June, 2018 are likely to be declared on Friday, the 20th July 2018’ read a notification released by ICAI. Along with the ICAI CA Final, Foundation and CPT Results 2018, ICAI will also release the All India Merit List till 50th Rank for Final and Foundation candidates.ICAI will release the results around 6PM. Candidates can register a request to receive their result on email.ICAI had organized the CA - Common Proficiency Test (CPT) last month in June 2018 while the CA Final Examination was organized in May 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same must keep a close tab on the official websites - icaiexam.icai.org caresults.icai.org , and icai.nic.in , tomorrow to check the result once it’s released by the ICAI.Candidates must keep their Registration Number, PIN Number and Roll Number handy to check the result.To get the result via SMS, candidates can follow the below mentioned instructions as stated in the official notification:Final Examination (Old Course) CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate),e.g.CAFNLOLD 000128Final Examination (New Course) CAFNLNEW(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of thecandidate),e.g.CAFNLNEW 000128CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation ExaminationRoll number of the candidate),e.g.CAFND 000171CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services - India Times