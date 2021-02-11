ICAI’s ARF Launches Account Assistant Scheme in Himachal Pradesh

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)'s Accounting Research Foundation (ARF) has launched a new initiative on Thursday, February 11. Under this initiative, the students who have passed Class 12 will be trained to make them employable in the market. The initiative for now has been launched in the Hamirpur region of Himachal Pradesh. The pilot project, which is being carried out under ICAI’s Accounts Assistant Scheme, will focus on training the 12th pass students in subjects like tax compliance, accounting and other related topics. Further, they will also be taught ways to improve their knowledge in things like bookkeeping, Income Tax compliance, GST, etc.

The Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur, launched the special employability scheme. He mentioned that this scheme will be exceedingly beneficial for the local youth and the fees for it is quite reasonable. He added, “This is a major step towards the employment of the local youth and the fee structure is also were reasonable."

Those candidates who enrol and successfully complete this programmewill get an opportunity to intern with audit firms and experienced independent CAs. Once they get some job experience, they will become eligible for applying for good opportunities in future. In fact, they can then also apply for a job at Institute of Chartered Accountants of India portal through the website. From what is known till now, around 200 students will be enrolled in the six months training process. The fees for the entire duration is Rs 3,540, excluding taxes besides admission and examination fee.

All those who are a part of programme will be assessed through a rigorous process controlled by ICAI ARF. This initiative by ICAI’s Accounts Assistant Scheme will be carried out at the ground along with an NGO or Trust. Once this pilot project becomes successful, it will be spread across India.