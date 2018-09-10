English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICAR 2018 Online Counseling & Choice Filling Begins at icarexam.net, Register Before 13th September 2018
Candidates who have cleared the ICAR AIEEA examination must register for online counseling and save their choices on or before 13th September 2018.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
ICAR 2018 Online Counseling & Choice Filling has begun today for ICAR AIEEA UG 2018 and AICE JRF/SRF (PGS) 2018 on the official website of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – icarexam.net.
Candidates who have cleared the ICAR AIEEA examination must register for online counseling and save their choices on or before 13th September 2018, 11:59PM. Candidates who did not fill their qualifying exam marks in due course of time and whose status is still showing as ‘appearing’, are not eligible to participate in the online counseling process, besides those candidates who scored Zero or Negative in the ICAR Entrance Examination 2018.
The first round of seat allotment list will be released on 15th September 2018 after 5PM, after which the shortlisted candidates can download their provisional admission letter; and report at the allotted Universities for document verification (DV), pay course fee and get their Admission Letter from 16th to 20th September 2018. The Auto Up-gradation process is permitted in first round only as there are a total of two rounds of counseling.
Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online now:
How to apply for ICAR 2018 Online Counseling & Choice Filling?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://icarexam.net/
Step 2 – Click on Applicant Login and enter your Login credentials
Step 3 – Fill the counseling form and save choices
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://icarexam.net/StudentLogin.aspx
The second round of seat allotment list will be out on 23rd September 2018 after 5PM and provisional admission letters will be released for the shortlisted candidates. Candidates who will make it to the second round of seat allotment list will need to then report at the allotted University from 24th to 28th September 2018 for document verification (DV) and payment of course fee to get their Admission Letter.
