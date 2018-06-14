English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ICAR AIEEA 2018 Admit Card to Release Today at aieea.net, Stay Tuned
ICAR AIEEA 2018 Admit Card is scheduled to be released today i.e. 14th June 2018 by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on its official website.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
ICAR AIEEA 2018 Admit Card is scheduled to be released today i.e. 14th June 2018 by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on its official website - aieea.net.
Candidates who have successfully applied for the 23rd edition of All India Entrance Examinations for Admission – AIEEA 2018, must keep a close tab on the official website and download the e-Admit Card once it is made available by ICAR.
ICAR is scheduled to organize the All India Entrance Examinations for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 for Postgraduate and PhD programmes on 22nd June 2018 and for admissions to Undergraduate programmes on 23rd June 2018.
The exam time and venue will be mentioned on the e-Admit Cards and candidates must ensure they carry the e-Admit Cards for hassle free entry in the examination hall. The duration of AIEEA UG/PG Exams 2018 will be two and a half hours while for AIEEA PhD Exam 2018 the candidates will get three hours to attempt the exam.
Meanwhile, candidates gearing up for AIEEA 2018 can refer to the detailed syllabus and exam pattern mentioned on the url given below:
https://www.aieea.net/hinfo/Syllabus.html
