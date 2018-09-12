ICAR AIEEA 2018 Fresh Exam in Kerala on 16th September 2018, Admit Card to be out at 5PM Today

ICAR AIEEA 2018 Fresh Exam in Kerala has been announced by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), given various pleas by the candidates of Kerala who could not appear in the 18th and 19th August 2018 examination due to floods that marred the state and ruptured normal life, infrastructure and livelihoods.As per the notification released by ICAR, a fresh examination will be conducted for those candidates who were allotted exam centres in Kerala irrespective of whether they had appeared for the exam in August inside or outside Kerala or not. The exam will be organized in offline mode at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode on Sunday, 16th September 2018.Official Notification regarding Fresh ICAR AIEEA-PG-2018 Exam in Kerala:Also, the Admit Card for the same will be available today after 5PM on the official website of ICAR - icarexam.net. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and download their e-Admit Card once it’s released.Meanwhile, ICAR is conducting the counseling process for candidates from rest of India and aims to conclude it by 28th September 2018, this month.