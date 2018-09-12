English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICAR AIEEA 2018 Fresh Exam in Kerala on 16th September 2018, Admit Card to be out at 5PM Today
ICAR is conducting the counseling process for candidates from rest of India and aims to conclude it by 28th September 2018, this month.
Screen grab of the official website of ICAR.
Loading...
ICAR AIEEA 2018 Fresh Exam in Kerala has been announced by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), given various pleas by the candidates of Kerala who could not appear in the 18th and 19th August 2018 examination due to floods that marred the state and ruptured normal life, infrastructure and livelihoods.
As per the notification released by ICAR, a fresh examination will be conducted for those candidates who were allotted exam centres in Kerala irrespective of whether they had appeared for the exam in August inside or outside Kerala or not. The exam will be organized in offline mode at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode on Sunday, 16th September 2018.
Official Notification regarding Fresh ICAR AIEEA-PG-2018 Exam in Kerala:
https://icarexam.net/NOTIFICATION%20FOR%20FRESH%20AIEEA-PG-2018%20in%20Kerala%20Addendum.pdf
Also, the Admit Card for the same will be available today after 5PM on the official website of ICAR - icarexam.net. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and download their e-Admit Card once it’s released.
Meanwhile, ICAR is conducting the counseling process for candidates from rest of India and aims to conclude it by 28th September 2018, this month.
As per the notification released by ICAR, a fresh examination will be conducted for those candidates who were allotted exam centres in Kerala irrespective of whether they had appeared for the exam in August inside or outside Kerala or not. The exam will be organized in offline mode at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode on Sunday, 16th September 2018.
Official Notification regarding Fresh ICAR AIEEA-PG-2018 Exam in Kerala:
https://icarexam.net/NOTIFICATION%20FOR%20FRESH%20AIEEA-PG-2018%20in%20Kerala%20Addendum.pdf
Also, the Admit Card for the same will be available today after 5PM on the official website of ICAR - icarexam.net. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and download their e-Admit Card once it’s released.
Meanwhile, ICAR is conducting the counseling process for candidates from rest of India and aims to conclude it by 28th September 2018, this month.
- Fresh ICAR AIEEA-PG-2018 Exam
- ICAR AIEEA 2018
- ICAR AIEEA 2018 Fresh Exam
- Indian Council of Agricultural Research
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Last Few Days Have Been Tough': Shahid Kapoor on Daughter Misha's Health
- Bigg Boss 12: Are Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu Participating in Salman's Show? Their Response
- WATCH: This Cop in Odisha Dances While Controlling the Traffic. Really.
- Arjun Kapoor Schools Man Who Said the Actor Looks Like a 'Molester' in Pic with Parineeti
- A La Carte Arbitration Does not Exist, Says Carlos Ramos, Umpire Who Pulled Up Serena Williams
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...