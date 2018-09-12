GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICAR AIEEA 2018 Fresh Exam in Kerala on 16th September 2018, Admit Card to be out at 5PM Today

ICAR is conducting the counseling process for candidates from rest of India and aims to conclude it by 28th September 2018, this month.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 12, 2018, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICAR AIEEA 2018 Fresh Exam in Kerala on 16th September 2018, Admit Card to be out at 5PM Today
Screen grab of the official website of ICAR.
Loading...
ICAR AIEEA 2018 Fresh Exam in Kerala has been announced by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), given various pleas by the candidates of Kerala who could not appear in the 18th and 19th August 2018 examination due to floods that marred the state and ruptured normal life, infrastructure and livelihoods.

As per the notification released by ICAR, a fresh examination will be conducted for those candidates who were allotted exam centres in Kerala irrespective of whether they had appeared for the exam in August inside or outside Kerala or not. The exam will be organized in offline mode at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode on Sunday, 16th September 2018.

Official Notification regarding Fresh ICAR AIEEA-PG-2018 Exam in Kerala:

https://icarexam.net/NOTIFICATION%20FOR%20FRESH%20AIEEA-PG-2018%20in%20Kerala%20Addendum.pdf
Also, the Admit Card for the same will be available today after 5PM on the official website of ICAR - icarexam.net. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and download their e-Admit Card once it’s released.

Meanwhile, ICAR is conducting the counseling process for candidates from rest of India and aims to conclude it by 28th September 2018, this month.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...