ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result Delayed, Website Down
The stay order comes in wake of Kerala Floods, due to which, candidates in the state could not attend the AIEEA 2018 exam held on 18th and 19th August 2018, earlier this month.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result was scheduled to release yesterday i.e. 30th August 2018; however, it is widely speculated that due to Kerala High Court’s Stay Order the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 is delayed by a few weeks.
Two candidates had filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging ICAR’s move to continue with the re-examination schedule despite a request by the State Government to defer the same.
The Kerala High Court had pronounced a three weeks hold on the ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result on 21st August 2018.
The official website of All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) – aieea.net is down since Thursday. And due to Kerala State High Court’s stay order, the result is expected to be delayed by at least 10 more days.
An official note is still awaited from Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and candidates waiting for AIEEA 2018 Result must keep a tab on the official websites of ICAR – http://icar.org.in/ and https://icarexam.net/ to stay up to date with further developments in this regard.
