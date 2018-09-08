English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result Out at icarexam.net, Online Counseling Begins September 10
ICAR had organized the All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 August 18 and 19 across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Agricultural universities.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result has been declared by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on its official exams website – icarexam.net.
ICAR had organized the All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 on August 18 and 19, 2018, last month across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Agricultural Universities.
ICAR was scheduled to declare the result by August 30, however, reportedly due to Kerala High Court’s stay order, the result got delayed.
Now ICAR will begin the online counseling process from 10th September 2018 and interested candidates must register online, fill choices and save their options on or before 13th September 2018, next week. The First Round of allotment list will be declared on 15th September 2018.
Candidates who had appeared for the ICAR AIEEA 2018 exam can follow the instructions below and check their result now.
How to check ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://icarexam.net/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Applicant Login’ tab and login to your profile
Step 3 – Check your result and download Score Card and Participation Letter
Step 4 – Take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://icarexam.net/StudentLogin.aspx
Although ICAR will not entertain rechecking requests for the answer copies; however, interested candidates can request a copy of their OMR Sheet by paying a fee of Rs 500 within 10 days of declaration of result.
ICAR had organized the All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 on August 18 and 19, 2018, last month across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Agricultural Universities.
ICAR was scheduled to declare the result by August 30, however, reportedly due to Kerala High Court’s stay order, the result got delayed.
Now ICAR will begin the online counseling process from 10th September 2018 and interested candidates must register online, fill choices and save their options on or before 13th September 2018, next week. The First Round of allotment list will be declared on 15th September 2018.
Candidates who had appeared for the ICAR AIEEA 2018 exam can follow the instructions below and check their result now.
How to check ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://icarexam.net/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Applicant Login’ tab and login to your profile
Step 3 – Check your result and download Score Card and Participation Letter
Step 4 – Take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://icarexam.net/StudentLogin.aspx
Although ICAR will not entertain rechecking requests for the answer copies; however, interested candidates can request a copy of their OMR Sheet by paying a fee of Rs 500 within 10 days of declaration of result.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Harbhajan Singh Became David Lloyd's 'Bhangra' Instructor
- Priyanka Chopra Likes This Celebrity Name for Her and Nick Jonas
- Brand New Rolls-Royce Ghost Worth Rs 7 Crore Crashed in Mumbai During First Drive
- Facial Recognition For Surveillance: When Your Identity Relies on a Software Algorithm?
- 'We Never Fell Out, Internet Has Fallen Out for Us' - Cook Hopes to Mend Relationship With Pietersen
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...