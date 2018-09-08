GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result Out at icarexam.net, Online Counseling Begins September 10

ICAR had organized the All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 August 18 and 19 across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Agricultural universities.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 8, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result Out at icarexam.net, Online Counseling Begins September 10
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result has been declared by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on its official exams website – icarexam.net.

ICAR had organized the All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 on August 18 and 19, 2018, last month across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Agricultural Universities.

ICAR was scheduled to declare the result by August 30, however, reportedly due to Kerala High Court’s stay order, the result got delayed.

Now ICAR will begin the online counseling process from 10th September 2018 and interested candidates must register online, fill choices and save their options on or before 13th September 2018, next week. The First Round of allotment list will be declared on 15th September 2018.

Candidates who had appeared for the ICAR AIEEA 2018 exam can follow the instructions below and check their result now.

How to check ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://icarexam.net/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Applicant Login’ tab and login to your profile
Step 3 – Check your result and download Score Card and Participation Letter
Step 4 – Take a print out for further reference

Direct Link - https://icarexam.net/StudentLogin.aspx

Although ICAR will not entertain rechecking requests for the answer copies; however, interested candidates can request a copy of their OMR Sheet by paying a fee of Rs 500 within 10 days of declaration of result.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...