ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result Out at icarexam.net, Online Counseling Begins September 10

ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result has been declared by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on its official exams website – icarexam.net ICAR had organized the All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 on August 18 and 19, 2018, last month across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Agricultural Universities.ICAR was scheduled to declare the result by August 30, however, reportedly due to Kerala High Court’s stay order, the result got delayed.Now ICAR will begin the online counseling process from 10th September 2018 and interested candidates must register online, fill choices and save their options on or before 13th September 2018, next week. The First Round of allotment list will be declared on 15th September 2018.Candidates who had appeared for the ICAR AIEEA 2018 exam can follow the instructions below and check their result now.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://icarexam.net/Step 2 – Click on ‘Applicant Login’ tab and login to your profileStep 3 – Check your result and download Score Card and Participation LetterStep 4 – Take a print out for further referenceDirect Link - https://icarexam.net/StudentLogin.aspx Although ICAR will not entertain rechecking requests for the answer copies; however, interested candidates can request a copy of their OMR Sheet by paying a fee of Rs 500 within 10 days of declaration of result.