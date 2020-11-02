ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2020: NTA Declares Results; Score Cards Available at icar.nta.nic.in

NTA has also released the score cards of ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF PhD 2020. The results of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website.

Candidates who appeared in the ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF and ICAR AIEEA entrance exams in the month of September can now view their results on the official website at icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be required to use their Application Number and Date of Birth to view and download the score cards.

Direct Link to download ICAR AIEEA 2020 and ICAR AICE 2020:

Candidates can follow this link of the official NTA website to view and download their results:

Steps to download ICAR AIEEA 2020 and ICAR AICE 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA for ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link – ‘Score Card for AICE-JRF/SRF PhD 2020’ available on homepage, or click on the link – ‘Score Card for AIEEA (PG) 2020’, or click on the link – ‘Score Card for AIEEA (UG) 2020’ depending on which examination you took. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Enter the Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin in the input field available

Step 4: Click on the link to view the Score Card

Step 5: Download the Score Card and save it for future use

Earlier, the final answer key of ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG and PG courses were released on the official website. With the results out, the counselling process will start soon, the details of which will be updated on the website soon.

The NTA had conducted the ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG examination on September 16, 17 and 22, 2020. The ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE 2020 exams were conducted on September 23, 2020.

The National Agricultural Research and Education System (NARES) of India offers admissions to more than 15,000 graduates, 11,000 post-graduates, and 2,500 Ph.Ds annually in various courses of Agriculture and Allied Sciences.