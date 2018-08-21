English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ICAR AIEEA Re-Exam Result 2018 on August 30, Update Educational Qualification by August 26 at icarexam.net
The last date to update the educational qualification for the qualifying exam is 26th August 2018, failing which ICAR may withhold the release of result for such candidates.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
ICAR AIEEA Re-Exam Result 2018 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, 30th August 2018 by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for candidates who had appeared for the AIEEA 2018 Re-examination held on 18th and 19th August, past weekend.
ICAR has also released an important note on its official website – icarexam.net, as per which, candidates who had appeared for Re-examination need to update their qualifying examination details if they had selected status as ‘Appearing’ while applying for ICAR AIEEA 2018.
‘The candidates who had appeared in the AIEEA-2018 re-examination held on 18-19 August, 2018 may please note that if they had filled the status of qualifying examination as "Appearing" at the time of filling online application form are being given the last opportunity to update their educational qualification details.
The last date for updating the information is 26/08/2018, failing which the result of those candidates who do not update this mandatory information may not be declared’ read the official note.
