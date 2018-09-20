GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 and Cut-Off for AIEEA-PG-2018 out at icarexam.net, Check Now

‘To Download Score Card & Participation Letter (AIEEA-PG-2018) Login using your Login ID & Password’ reads a notification on the official website.

Updated:September 20, 2018, 10:27 AM IST
ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 and Cut-Off for AIEEA-PG-2018 out at icarexam.net, Check Now
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 and Cut-Off for AIEEA-PG-2018 re-examinations conducted on 18th August and for Kerala candidates on 16th September 2018 have been released by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on its official website – icarexam.net.

Registration on Counseling portal, Choice filling and saving of choices for PG candidates will be made available from 21st to 24th September 2018. ICAR will release the first round of allotment on 26th September 2018, 5PM onwards.

Candidates who had appeared for the ICAR AIEEA-PG-2018 exams can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to check ICAR AIEEA-PG-2018 Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://icarexam.net/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Applicant Login’ given at the left sidebar
Step 3 – Enter your Login Id, Password and Captcha Code
Step 4 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://icarexam.net/StudentLogin.aspx
