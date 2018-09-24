GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICAR AIEEA Second Allotment Result 2018 for UG, PhD Admissions Out at icarexam.net, Check Now

ICAR had organized the All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 on 18th and 19th August 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Agricultural Universities and on 16th September, earlier this month, for Kerala candidates.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 24, 2018, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICAR AIEEA Second Allotment Result 2018 for UG, PhD Admissions Out at icarexam.net, Check Now
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
ICAR AIEEA Second Allotment Result 2018 for UG and PhD Admissions has been declared by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on its official website – icarexam.net.

ICAR had organized the All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 on 18th and 19th August 2018, last month across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Agricultural Universities and on 16th September, earlier this month, for Kerala Candidates. The First Allotment List for UG and PhD Admissions was out on 15th September 2018. Candidates can now follow the instructions below and check the second allotment list.

How to check ICAR AIEEA Second Allotment Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://icarexam.net/
Step 2 – Click on, ‘Applicant Login’ and enter your Login Id, Password and Captcha code
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, ICAR AIEEA Second Allotment Result 2018
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://icarexam.net/StudentLogin.aspx

Candidates who’ve made it to the second round of seat allotment list are required to report at the allotted University between 24th and 28th September 2018 for document verification (DV) and payment of course fee to get their Admission Letter.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...