ICAR ASRB NET, ARS Exam 2018 Cancelled amidst Administrative Issues/Paper Leak / Irregularities, Re-Exam on 22nd April 2018

Due to some administrative reasons, the Board has decided to cancel the online examination of NET-(I)-2018 and ARS (Prelim.)-2017 in the Discipline of Farm Machinery and Power (Code -51) on 10.04.2018.

Updated:April 12, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board.
ICAR ASRB NET/ARS Exam 2018 for Farm Machinery and Power (Code-51) has been cancelled by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB). The exam was organized on 10th April 2018 and has been rescheduled for 22nd April 2018.

The Admit Cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website on 15th April 2018 and candidates who had appeared for the 10th April exam will be able to download their Admit Card from their login profile.

While the official note cites ‘Administrative Reasons’ for the cancellation of exam, candidates who had appeared alleged paper leaks and lack of proper invigilation at some private centres where the online exam was held.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
