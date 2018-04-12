English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICAR ASRB NET, ARS Exam 2018 Cancelled amidst Administrative Issues/Paper Leak / Irregularities, Re-Exam on 22nd April 2018
ASRB has issued a notification for the Cancellation of Exam on its official website stating, ‘Due to some administrative reasons, the Board has decided to cancel the online examination of NET-(I)-2018 and ARS (Prelim.)-2017 in the Discipline of Farm Machinery and Power (Code -51) on 10.04.2018.
Screen grab of the official website of Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board.
ICAR ASRB NET/ARS Exam 2018 for Farm Machinery and Power (Code-51) has been cancelled by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB). The exam was organized on 10th April 2018 and has been rescheduled for 22nd April 2018.
ASRB has issued a notification for the Cancellation of Exam on its official website stating, ‘Due to some administrative reasons, the Board has decided to cancel the online examination of NET-(I)-2018 and ARS (Prelim.)-2017 in the Discipline of Farm Machinery and Power (Code -51) on 10.04.2018. The above mentioned online examination in the discipline of Farm Machinery and Power (Code -51) for the candidates who have appeared on 10.04.2018, shall be held on 22.04.18.’
The Admit Cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website on 15th April 2018 and candidates who had appeared for the 10th April exam will be able to download their Admit Card from their login profile.
While the official note cites ‘Administrative Reasons’ for the cancellation of exam, candidates who had appeared alleged paper leaks and lack of proper invigilation at some private centres where the online exam was held.
Also Watch
ASRB has issued a notification for the Cancellation of Exam on its official website stating, ‘Due to some administrative reasons, the Board has decided to cancel the online examination of NET-(I)-2018 and ARS (Prelim.)-2017 in the Discipline of Farm Machinery and Power (Code -51) on 10.04.2018. The above mentioned online examination in the discipline of Farm Machinery and Power (Code -51) for the candidates who have appeared on 10.04.2018, shall be held on 22.04.18.’
The Admit Cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website on 15th April 2018 and candidates who had appeared for the 10th April exam will be able to download their Admit Card from their login profile.
While the official note cites ‘Administrative Reasons’ for the cancellation of exam, candidates who had appeared alleged paper leaks and lack of proper invigilation at some private centres where the online exam was held.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|5
|8
|25
|1
|Australia
|58
|43
|45
|146
|2
|England
|26
|31
|21
|78
|4
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|9
|31
|5
|South Africa
|10
|7
|11
|28
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|18
|48
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|15
|33
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|17
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Yusuf Pathan Confident of Strong Performance With SRH, Eyes India Comeback
- Priyanka Meets PM Modi in a Bandhgala; Online Traditionalists Approve her Dress Code
- Irrfan Khan's Spokesperson Dismisses Reports of Actor's Deteriorating Health in a New Statement
- ISRO Launches IRNSS-1I Navigation Satellite
- 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Launched in India for Rs 1.1 Crore