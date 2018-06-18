GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

ICAR-DFMD Uttarakhand Recruitment 2018: 46 Posts. Walk-in Interviews on 16/17/18 July

Contributor Content

Updated:June 18, 2018, 10:18 PM IST
ICAR-DFMD Uttarakhand Recruitment 2018 to fill 46 vacancies for Young Professional - I and II and Research Associate/ Senior Research Fellow (RA/SRF) in the International Center for FMD (IC-FMD), has begun on the official website of ICAR - Directorate of Foot and Mouth Disease (ICAR-DFMD), Uttarakhand - pdfmd.ernet.in.

ICAR-DFMD aims to recruit candidates on contractual basis for a period of 12 months. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews for the relevant post on 16, 17 and 18 July 2018, 10:30 AM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for ICAR-DFMD Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.pdfmd.ernet.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Biographical Data' under 'News' on right side of home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 5 – Fill in the prescribed format of form with required details
Step 6 – Applicants need to bring the form along with other required documents at the time of Interview at below mentioned address:
The International Centre for FMD(IC-FMD), Argul (Near IIT Campus), Jatni, Khurda, Odisha, Pin-752050

Direct Link - http://www.pdfmd.ernet.in/index_files/Content/Tender/BIOGRAPHICAL_DATA.pdf

ICAR-DFMD Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 46
Young Professional - I – 9
Young Professional - II - 26
Research Associate /Senior Research Fellow (RA/SRF) - 11

Eligibility Criteria:
Young Professional - I – The applicant must possess Diploma or graduate as Electrician, Wire man, Machinist, Boiler operator, Electronic & telecommunication engineering (ETE).

Young Professional - II - The applicant must be BTech/ MTec / Post Graduate in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, HVAC and air handling, Chemical engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication engineering (ETE), Computer application BCA/ MCA, MBA.

Research Associate /Senior Research Fellow (RA/SRF) - The applicant must possess ICAR guidelines.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.pdfmd.ernet.in/index_files/Content/Tender/Walk-In-Interview_for_the_post_of_YP_I_II_RA_and_SRF.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must fall in the bracket of 21 to 45 years.

Pay Scale:
Young Professional-I – Rs.15,000 per month
Young Professional-II - Rs.25,000 per month
Research Associate /Senior Research Fellow (RA/SRF)- As per ICAR guidelines

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Date of Interview:
Young Professional-I – 16 July 2018, 10:30 AM
Young Professional-II - 17 July 2018, 10:30 AM
Research Associate /Senior Research Fellow (RA/SRF) - 18 July 2018, 10:30 AM

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
