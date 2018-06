ICAR-DFMD Uttarakhand Recruitment 2018: 46 Posts. Walk-in Interviews on 16/17/18 July

ICAR-DFMD Uttarakhand Recruitment 2018 to fill 46 vacancies for Young Professional - I and II and Research Associate/ Senior Research Fellow (RA/SRF) in the International Center for FMD (IC-FMD), has begun on the official website of ICAR - Directorate of Foot and Mouth Disease (ICAR-DFMD), Uttarakhand - pdfmd.ernet.in. ICAR-DFMD aims to recruit candidates on contractual basis for a period of 12 months. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews for the relevant post on 16, 17 and 18 July 2018, 10:30 AM by following the instructions given below:How to apply for ICAR-DFMD Recruitment 2018?– Visit the official website - http://www.pdfmd.ernet.in – Click on ‘Biographical Data' under 'News' on right side of home page– a PDF file will display– Download the application form and take a print out– Fill in the prescribed format of form with required details– Applicants need to bring the form along with other required documents at the time of Interview at below mentioned address:The International Centre for FMD(IC-FMD), Argul (Near IIT Campus), Jatni, Khurda, Odisha, Pin-75205046– 9- 26- 11– The applicant must possess Diploma or graduate as Electrician, Wire man, Machinist, Boiler operator, Electronic & telecommunication engineering (ETE).- The applicant must be BTech/ MTec / Post Graduate in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, HVAC and air handling, Chemical engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication engineering (ETE), Computer application BCA/ MCA, MBA.- The applicant must possess ICAR guidelines.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The age of the applicant must fall in the bracket of 21 to 45 years.Young Professional-I – Rs.15,000 per monthYoung Professional-II - Rs.25,000 per monthResearch Associate /Senior Research Fellow (RA/SRF)- As per ICAR guidelinesThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Young Professional-I – 16 July 2018, 10:30 AMYoung Professional-II - 17 July 2018, 10:30 AMResearch Associate /Senior Research Fellow (RA/SRF) - 18 July 2018, 10:30 AM