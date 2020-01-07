Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

ICAR NET 2019: National Eligibility Test May be Affected, Notification at asrb.org.in

The ASRB issued an official notification at asrb.org.in to clear any doubts, whatsoever, about the ICAR National Eligibility Test (NET) exam schedule.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ICAR NET 2019: National Eligibility Test May be Affected, Notification at asrb.org.in
Representative image.

ICAR NET 2019 | The Agricultural Scientists’ Recruitment Board (ASRB) might postpone the ICAR NET 2019 examination, which is scheduled to be conducted from January 8 to 10, 2020. The ASRB issued an official notification to clear any doubts, whatsoever, about the ICAR National Eligibility Test (NET) exam schedule.

The notification read, “It is clarified to all concerned that NET-2019 will be held on 8th to 10th January, 2020 as per original schedule. Only in case of any unforeseen situation on 8th January, 2020 the exam scheduled for 8th January, 2020 will be held on 11th January, 2020. Examination Venue, Slot and Timing of the exam will remain unchanged.”

The notification can be checked online by visiting the official website of ASRB at asrb.org.in or clicking the direct link.

As per previous notice, the January 8 exam will be scheduled for January 11 only in case of unforeseen circumstances. The exams on January 9 and 10 will take place as scheduled. The postponement might come in effect due to the All-India General Strike, or Bharat Bandh, which will take place on Wednesday, January 8.

The ICAR NET will be a computer based test. With the weightage of 150 marks in total, the exam will be held at 32 centres across the nation. For general candidates, the minimum qualifying score is 75%, whereas candidates belonging to OBC category and SC/ ST/ Divyang categories can qualify with 67.5% and 60%, respectively.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram