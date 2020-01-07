ICAR NET 2019: National Eligibility Test May be Affected, Notification at asrb.org.in

ICAR NET 2019 | The Agricultural Scientists’ Recruitment Board (ASRB) might postpone the ICAR NET 2019 examination, which is scheduled to be conducted from January 8 to 10, 2020. The ASRB issued an official notification to clear any doubts, whatsoever, about the ICAR National Eligibility Test (NET) exam schedule.

The notification read, “It is clarified to all concerned that NET-2019 will be held on 8th to 10th January, 2020 as per original schedule. Only in case of any unforeseen situation on 8th January, 2020 the exam scheduled for 8th January, 2020 will be held on 11th January, 2020. Examination Venue, Slot and Timing of the exam will remain unchanged.”

The notification can be checked online by visiting the official website of ASRB at asrb.org.in or clicking the direct link.

As per previous notice, the January 8 exam will be scheduled for January 11 only in case of unforeseen circumstances. The exams on January 9 and 10 will take place as scheduled. The postponement might come in effect due to the All-India General Strike, or Bharat Bandh, which will take place on Wednesday, January 8.

The ICAR NET will be a computer based test. With the weightage of 150 marks in total, the exam will be held at 32 centres across the nation. For general candidates, the minimum qualifying score is 75%, whereas candidates belonging to OBC category and SC/ ST/ Divyang categories can qualify with 67.5% and 60%, respectively.

