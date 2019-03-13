English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICAR NET (II) 2018 Results Declared at icar.org.in. How to check
The candidates who took the examination must visit the official website at icar.org.in or icarexam.net to check their ICAR NET (II) 2018 Results.
(Image: News18.com)
ICAR NET (II) 2018 Results | The Council of Agricultural Research announced the result of ICAR National Eligibility Test (NET) (II) examinations on late Tuesday night. The candidates who took the examination must visit the official website at icarexam.net or icar.org.in to check their ICAR NET (II) 2018 Results. The Council of Agricultural Research had also released a notification regarding the result on the official website.
The ICAR NET (II) 2018 examination was conducted from December 27, 2018, to December 31, 2018. The notification read that the candidates can download their result from the link available on ASRB/ICAR/DARE’s websites by entering their Roll number and Date of Birth.
In the notification, the council has also assured that “in case of any discrepancy, the board reserves the right to rectify the same and no claim, whatsoever, would be entertained if any person/candidate was affected in the process.”
How to check ICAR NET (II) 2018
Direct link to check your ICAR NET (II) 2018 results.
Step 1. Visit the official websites at icarexam.net, icar.org.in
Step 2. Click on ‘Result Notice – ICAR-NET (II)-2018 Examination’ displayed on the homepage
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page. Now, click on ‘Result Sheet of Candidates – ICAR-NET (II)-2018 Examination’
Step 4. Enter roll no or registration number, date of birth to log in
Step 5. Your ICAR NET (II) 2018 result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
