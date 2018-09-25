English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICAR PG Admissions 2018 First Allotment List to be out Tomorrow, Stay Tuned
Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website tomorrow and check the First Merit List and download the Provisional Admission Recommendation Letter (without award of Scholarship/Fellowship) once it is released by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.
Indian Council of Agricultural Research official website
ICAR PG Admissions 2018 First Allotment List is scheduled to be released tomorrow i.e. 26th September 2018, 5PM by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on its official website – icarexam.net. ICAR concluded the online counseling process for ICAR PG Admissions 2018 yesterday in which eligible candidates were asked to fill choices based on the current seat matrix. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website tomorrow and check the First Merit List and download the Provisional Admission Recommendation Letter (without award of Scholarship/Fellowship) once it is released by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.
Candidates who will make it to the First Allotment List need to report to the allotted University/Institution from 27th September to 1st October 2018 for Document Verification and to complete the admission process.
The Second Allotment list is scheduled to be released on 4th October 2018, next week, and the admission process for the same needs to completed between 5th and 9th October 2018.
