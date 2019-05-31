English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Darren Bravo: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31
Darren Bravo is a West Indian batsman and is part of the West Indies cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
File photo of Darren Bravo
Darren Bravo, whose full name is Darren Michael Bravo, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on February 6, 1989 at Trinidad. He is 30 years of age. He is an batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Deccan Chargers, Kolkata Knight Riders, Multan Sultans, Nottinghamshire, Trinbago Knight Riders, Trinidad & Tobago, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, Trinidad & Tobago Under-19s, West Indies A, West Indies Under-19s, Winnipeg Hawks.
Darren Bravo has played in 107 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2820 runs at an average of 31.33. His highest score is 124. He has scored 3 centuries and 18 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.
Bravo made his ODI debut against India at Kingston on June 26, 2010 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dublin (Malahide) on March 17, 2019.
This Darren Bravo: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Deccan Chargers, Kolkata Knight Riders, Multan Sultans, Nottinghamshire, Trinbago Knight Riders, Trinidad & Tobago, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, Trinidad & Tobago Under-19s, West Indies A, West Indies Under-19s, Winnipeg Hawks.
Darren Bravo has played in 107 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2820 runs at an average of 31.33. His highest score is 124. He has scored 3 centuries and 18 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.
Bravo made his ODI debut against India at Kingston on June 26, 2010 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dublin (Malahide) on March 17, 2019.
This Darren Bravo: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.
