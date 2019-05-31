ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Darren Bravo: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Darren Bravo, whose full name is Darren Michael Bravo, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on February 6, 1989 at Trinidad. He is 30 years of age. He is an batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Deccan Chargers, Kolkata Knight Riders, Multan Sultans, Nottinghamshire, Trinbago Knight Riders, Trinidad & Tobago, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, Trinidad & Tobago Under-19s, West Indies A, West Indies Under-19s, Winnipeg Hawks.Darren Bravo has played in 107 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2820 runs at an average of 31.33. His highest score is 124. He has scored 3 centuries and 18 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.Bravo made his ODI debut against India at Kingston on June 26, 2010 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dublin (Malahide) on March 17, 2019.This Darren Bravo: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.