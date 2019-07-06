India vs Sri Lanka: Leeds Weather, Headingley Pitch Report and Stadium Records

India will take on Sri Lanka in their last group game in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Saturday (July 6) at 3 pm. Virat Kohli and his men who have already qualified for semi-finals will look to continue with their magic on field as they take on Dimuth Karunaratne's side. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka who have won their previous encounter against West Indies, will look forward to a similar innings as they face two-time World Cup champions in their upcoming match.

Weather Report:

The weather forecast for the upcoming game between India and Sri Lanka is predicted to be rainy. The possibility of patchy rain may play a spoil sport as both morning and evening is subjected to rain. However, afternoon will be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine. The maximum temperature estimated is 21 degree Celsius whereas 13 degree Celsius is estimated to be lowest.

Pitch Report:

Headingley is known for having a flat pitch which usually favors batsmen, though much can't be said as weather is expected to get rainy. So the chances are it might favour the bowlers as well. However, the previous match between West Indies and Afghanistan, witness the team batting first winning the match. So, there is a possibility that the team winning the toss might opt to bat first. But taking weather conditions into consideration, it would better if one plans to bowl first.

Stadium Facts:

Scheduled at Headingley Carnegie, this is the fourth ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. It was first established in 1890 with the capacity of 17000 people.

Along with being home to Yorkshire County Cricket Club, this venue has staged some of the iconic comeback in test cricket like when England defeated Australia by 18 runs in 1981.

This venue has also witnessed some of the greatest innings, like two Test triple-centuries by Don Bradman in 1930 and 1934. Besides him, John Edricd of Surrey has also made a Test triple hundred in 1965.

Named after a suburb of the city of Leeds, this stadium is also linked to a rugby league ground, home of The Leeds Rhinos. However, apart from all this, the venue has staged a total of 41 ODI matches. Out of this, 21 matches were won by Home side, 10 were won by touring side while the neutral side have come out to be victorious on 8 occasions.