West Indies vs Bangladesh at Taunton: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History

After losing two out of three matches, West Indies will look to get their campaign back on track when they take on Bangladesh in their crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture.

Bangladesh who have players like Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamin Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan in their ranks are definitely the team to watch out for. Both West Indies and Bangladesh have so far faced each other in 4 World Cup matches. Out of these, West Indies have won 3 matches while Bangladesh have failed to register any win and one with no result.

The highest total scored by the Bengal Tigers against the Windies is 182 runs whereas West Indies have a total of 244 against Bangladesh. So based on this, Jason Holder's side have an advantage in the upcoming match. They have the winning probability of 67% as compared to Bangladesh's 33%. However, since both teams are packed with all-rounder players. The upcoming match between West Indies and Bangladesh would be one interesting watch for viewers.

So ahead of West Indies vs Bangladesh, here’s a look at their World Cup history:

West Indies vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between Bangladesh and West Indies: 4

West Indies won: 3

Bangladesh: 0

Tied: 0

No Result: 1