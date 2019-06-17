Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

West Indies vs Bangladesh at Taunton: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History

Both West Indies and Bangladesh have so far faced each other in 4 World Cup matches.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
West Indies vs Bangladesh at Taunton: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History
(Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

After losing two out of three matches, West Indies will look to get their campaign back on track when they take on Bangladesh in their crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture.

Bangladesh who have players like Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamin Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan in their ranks are definitely the team to watch out for. Both West Indies and Bangladesh have so far faced each other in 4 World Cup matches. Out of these, West Indies have won 3 matches while Bangladesh have failed to register any win and one with no result.

The highest total scored by the Bengal Tigers against the Windies is 182 runs whereas West Indies have a total of 244 against Bangladesh. So based on this, Jason Holder's side have an advantage in the upcoming match. They have the winning probability of 67% as compared to Bangladesh's 33%. However, since both teams are packed with all-rounder players. The upcoming match between West Indies and Bangladesh would be one interesting watch for viewers.

So ahead of West Indies vs Bangladesh, here’s a look at their World Cup history:

West Indies vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between Bangladesh and West Indies: 4

West Indies won: 3

Bangladesh: 0

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram