ICDS East Champaran Recruitment 2018: 873 Anganwadi Posts, Apply Before May 14

East Champaran of District Motihari, Bihar, wants to fill 873 vacancies for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper.

Updated:April 27, 2018, 6:42 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Office of Collector, East Champaran of District Motihari, Bihar.
ICDS East Champaran Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 873 vacancies for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper under various regions has begun on the official website of Office of Collector, East Champaran of District Motihari, Bihar - eastchamparan.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must submit their application forms for the relevant post on or before 14th May 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://eastchamparan.nic.in/
Step 2 - Click on 'Recruitment' under Notices on the top of home page
Step 3 - Open the file under 'Advertisement for the post of Sevika/ Sahayika'
Step 4 - Download the application form and take a print out
Step 5 - Fill the application form with the required information and send the duly filled and signed application form to 'Child Welfare Project Office' as listed in the official advertisement

Direct Link:
https://eastchamparan.nic.in/notice_category/recruitment/

Vacancy Details:
Anganwadi Worker - 453
Anganwadi Helper - 420

Eligibility Criteria:
Anganwadi Worker - The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Anganwadi Helper - The applicant must be class 8th passed from a recognized Board.

For more information, the applicants are advised to visit the official website and read through advertisement:
https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s3bac9162b47c56fc8a4d2a519803d51b3/uploads/2018/04/2018041823.pdf

Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement.

Pay Scale:
The applicant will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs 12,000.

Selection Process:
The candidate will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and Interview.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
